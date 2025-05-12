Japan supermarket rice prices fall for first time in 18 weeks

TOKYO :Japanese supermarket rice prices fell for the first time in 18 weeks, the agriculture ministry said on Monday, though they were still double the price from the same period a year earlier.

In the week to May 4, prices fell 19 yen from the previous week to average 4,214 yen ($28.52) per 5 kg, the data showed.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government in March took the unprecedented step of releasing stockpiled rice into the market for the purpose of reining in costs. That will continue every month through July.

($1 = 147.7400 yen)