Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan supermarket rice prices fall for first time in 18 weeks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan supermarket rice prices fall for first time in 18 weeks

Japan supermarket rice prices fall for first time in 18 weeks

FILE PHOTO: Bags containing Japanese government's emergency stockpile rice are brought to a rice mill in Saitama Prefecture, Japan March 18, 2025, in this photo released by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS/File photo

12 May 2025 04:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese supermarket rice prices fell for the first time in 18 weeks, the agriculture ministry said on Monday, though they were still double the price from the same period a year earlier.

In the week to May 4, prices fell 19 yen from the previous week to average 4,214 yen ($28.52) per 5 kg, the data showed.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's government in March took the unprecedented step of releasing stockpiled rice into the market for the purpose of reining in costs. That will continue every month through July.

($1 = 147.7400 yen)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement