Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says

Japan supports industrial use of generative AI, PM says

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks about his parent policy at a press conference at his official residence in Tokyo on March 17, 2023. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS

25 Apr 2023 05:25PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 05:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday the country supports the development of industrial uses of generative artificial intelligence technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Kishida met the chief executive of Microsoft-backed OpenAI in Tokyo earlier this month and has reportedly said the Group of Seven summit meeting next month in Hiroshima will address "international rules" on generative AI.

Rapid advances in AI technologies are complicating governments' efforts to agree on laws governing the use of the technology, as national and international governing bodies are taking steps to regulate AI tools.

(This story has been refiled to add a missing word in paragraph 3)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.