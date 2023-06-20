Logo
Japan's Suzuki to make 'flying cars' with SkyDrive
The logo of Suzuki Motor is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan on Oct 25, 2017. (File photo: REUTERS/Toru Hanai)

20 Jun 2023 11:17AM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 11:37AM)
TOKYO: Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor said on Tuesday (Jun 20) it had reached an agreement with SkyDrive to make "flying cars".

The companies will use a Suzuki Group factory in central Japan to make electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and aim to begin production by around spring next year, Suzuki said in a statement.

SkyDrive will establish a wholly owned subsidiary to make the aircraft and Suzuki will help with preparations for the manufacturing, including securing talent, the automaker said.

Headquartered in the city of Toyota in central Japan, SkyDrive has trading house Itochu, tech firm NEC and a unit of energy company Eneos Holdings among its main shareholders.

The two companies signed a deal in March last year to team up in research, development and marketing of flying cars.

Source: Reuters/px

