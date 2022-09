TOKYO : Japan plans to tap about 3.5 trillion yen ($24.30 billion) from emergency budget reserves to swiftly roll out support measures to counter the impact of high food and energy prices, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

The government will provide 50,000 yen in financial support to households that are exempt from paying resident taxes, Kishida also told reporters.

($1 = 144.0600 yen)