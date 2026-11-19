TOKYO/LONDON, Nov 19 : Japan Tobacco said on Thursday it will record a loss of 1.377 trillion yen ($8.7 billion) after losing control of its Russian subsidiaries when President Vladimir Putin ordered their seizure this month.

The company, held about 37 per cent by the Japanese government, also said it now expects a net loss of 724 billion yen in the year to December 31, versus its previous forecast for a profit of 662 billion yen.

• JT slashes annual dividend forecast to 204 yen from 234 yen

• President Vladimir Putin placed all of JT's Russian entities under temporary administration this year.

• JT will exclude Russian consolidated units from its consolidated earnings. Russia had accounted for around 25 per cent of group profits.

• CEO Takehiko Tsutsui told investors on a call that the company would continue to invest in its growth strategy

• Its businesses outside Russia are now driving growth, he continued. Excluding Russia, the group expects operating profit to grow by more than 10 per cent from 2027 to 2029, he said.

• Shares have plunged 25 per cent since the decree, ending Thursday down 2.16 per cent before the profit warning

($1 = 159.5700 yen)