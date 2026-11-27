TOKYO, Nov 27 : Japan Tobacco shares rose on Friday following a report that it was considering partnering on a multibillion-dollar takeover of British cigarette maker Imperial Brands — potentially one of the largest in the industry's history.

A day earlier, US tobacco group Altria said it was considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing a deal involving acquiring part of its business with another party.

Tokyo-based JT is considering teaming up with a partner, Bloomberg News reported. JT declined to comment on the report.

In morning trade, JT shares were up 3.6 per cent, outperforming a 1 per cent gain for Japan's benchmark TOPIX index.

The potential deal reflects mounting pressure on cigarette makers to find new growth avenues as smoking rates fall — a decline that has been difficult to completely offset with newer nicotine products.

Shares in Imperial, which said it had not received an approach but whose board would consider any proposal, jumped 13.8 per cent on Thursday, valuing it at £25.90 billion ($34 billion).

Imperial would give a buyer a portfolio of established cigarette brands including Davidoff, Gauloises and Kool, which are sold in more than 100 markets.

"This deal would make a lot of sense for both (Altria) and JT, in our view, while we believe the deal could be done without impacting the current credit ratings of either name," BTIG analyst Owen Bennett said in a note.

JT, whose brands include Camel, Benson & Hedges and the Ploom heated tobacco device range, could acquire assets from Imperial Brands in the US, Africa and the Middle East, Bennett said.

JT has been expanding its US tobacco business, particularly in cheaper labels that have been winning market share.

A deal could "turn JT into a sizeable, diversified, and value-rational 3rd-place US competitor with cost synergy potential," Jefferies analyst Andrei Andon-Ionita said in a note.

A takeover by JT of Imperial's US business should avoid antitrust issues given a combined value share of 14 per cent, smaller than Altria and British American Tobacco, he said.

In recent years, JT has done deals in countries such as Bangladesh, the Philippines and Ethiopia.

JT, whose shareholders include the Japanese government, said last week it would record an $8.7 billion loss after losing control of its Russian subsidiaries when ​President Vladimir Putin ordered their seizure this month.

That seizure will continue to impede any share gains for Japan Tobacco, said Tatsunori Kawai, chief strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities.