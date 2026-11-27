TOKYO, Nov 27 : Japan Tobacco shares jumped on Friday on the prospect of it joining hands with Altria to acquire and split up British cigarette maker Imperial Brands in a potential multibillion-dollar deal.

US tobacco group Altria said a day earlier that it is considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and is evaluating an acquisition with a partner which may purchase part of the business. Bloomberg News has also reported JT is evaluating an acquisition with a partner. JT declined to comment on the report.

Imperial said it has not received any approach, but would consider any proposal.

A deal for Imperial, which owns cigarette brands such as Davidoff, Gauloises and Kool and has a market value of £25.90 billion ($34 billion), is widely viewed as making sense for both JT and Altria.

JT, whose brands include Camel, Benson & Hedges and the Ploom heated tobacco device range, has been expanding in the United States, particularly in cheaper labels that have been winning market share.

Taking on Imperial's US assets would improve its presence significantly in an attractive market, analysts say.

A deal could "turn JT into a sizeable, diversified, and value-rational 3rd-place US competitor with cost synergy potential," Jefferies analyst Andrei Andon-Ionita said in a note to clients.

Shares in JT gained 4 per cent in afternoon trade, outperforming a 1.8 per cent gain for Japan's benchmark TOPIX index.

JT, which is 37.6 per cent owned by the Japanese government, has also been active in acquiring assets in Africa for more than a decade, including in Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

Purchasing Imperial's African and Middle Eastern businesses would dovetail with efforts in Africa so far and could help replace lost revenue after ​President Vladimir Putin ordered the seizure of the company's Russian assets this month.

The potential deal reflects mounting pressure on cigarette makers to find new growth as smoking rates fall — a decline that has been difficult to completely offset with newer nicotine products.

If completed with a premium to Imperial's current market value, it would mark the third-largest transaction targeting a tobacco company in history, LSEG data shows.

It would also be the largest takeover in the sector in a decade, after British American Tobacco acquired US peer Reynolds American Inc for $60 billion including debt in 2016.

For Altria, a deal could mark a return to international cigarette sales, two decades after it spun off its international division to focus on the United States. That move created Philip Morris International.

Altria has not sold cigarettes or most other products outside the US since, leaving it more exposed than rivals to several key challenges in that market.

BTIG analyst Owen Bennett also said in a note to clients that the deal "could be done without impacting the current credit ratings of either name."

JT had 887.3 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in cash and cash equivalents at the end of September.

It could also help finance the deal by re-issuing non-cancelled treasury shares for roughly $7.4 billion, BTIG's Bennett added.

($1 = 159.2800 yen)