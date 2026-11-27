TOKYO, Nov 27 : Shares in Japan Tobacco climbed 2 per cent in early trading following a report it was considering partnering on a takeover of British cigarette maker Imperial Brands.

US tobacco group Altria said on Thursday it was considering a possible all-cash bid for Imperial Brands and was discussing a deal involving acquiring part of the British company's business with another party.

Tokyo-based JT is considering teaming up with a partner, Bloomberg News reported. JT declined to comment on the report.

Japan's benchmark index was up 1 per cent in early trading.

The moves could set the stage for one of the largest deals in tobacco industry history and reflect pressure on cigarette makers to find new growth avenues as smoking rates fall.

Shares in Imperial, which said it had not received an approach but whose board would consider any proposal, jumped 13.8 per cent on Thursday, giving it a £25.90 billion ($33.93 billion) market valuation.

Imperial would give a buyer a portfolio of established cigarette brands including Davidoff, Gauloises and Kool, which are sold in more than 100 markets.

"This deal would make a lot of sense for both (Altria) and JT, in our view, while we believe the deal could be done without impacting the current credit ratings of either name," BTIG analyst Owen Bennett said in a note.

JT, whose brands include Camel and Benson & Hedges, could take Imperial Brands assets in the US, Africa and the Middle East, Bennett said.

JT, whose shareholders include the Japanese government, said last week it would record an $8.7 billion loss after losing control of its Russian subsidiaries.