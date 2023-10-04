Surging Tokyo property prices squeeze out young professionals

TOKYO: Mie Kawamata dreamed of owning a home where she could tend a small garden and her 1-year-old daughter could play outside, yet still be close enough to commute to central Tokyo.

But after much searching, Kawamata and her husband, who both work in accounting, gave up on the house idea and bought an apartment about a third of the size that she wanted.

"I'm not sure ordinary people can buy a house anymore," Kawamata, 31, said. "Housing prices and rents have risen a lot compared to the past, but in the end, salaries haven't gone up that much."

After weathering decades of deflation and stagnant growth, Japan is seeing an investment boom that has made apartments in central Tokyo unaffordable for young Japanese professionals.

The flood of investment drove the average price for a new condominium in central Tokyo up 60 per cent to a record 129.6 million yen (US$865,000) in the first half of this year, according to the Real Estate Economic Institute.

For locals, the surge in prices has made Tokyo the second most unaffordable city worldwide, only behind Hong Kong, according to a UBS global real estate report.

A 60 sq m apartment in Tokyo now costs 15 times a skilled worker's salary, up from 10 times a decade ago and well above London, Singapore and New York, the UBS report showed.

While partly due to low-interest rates, the price surge is being driven by foreign buyers taking advantage of the weak yen, now near a 33-year low, and those looking to shift funds out of China, where a real estate crisis and geopolitical concerns are putting a chill on investment, according to property experts.