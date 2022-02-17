Japan's trade deficit soars to 8 year high as commodity imports jump

TOKYO: Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January as high energy costs swelled imports and manufacturers struggled with global supply constraints, causing a decline in car shipments.

The growing trade deficit highlights the world's third-largest economy's vulnerability to soaring commodity costs, on which manufacturers rely for production at home.

Imports soared 39.6 per cent year-on-year in January to hit a record high in terms of their value in yen, coming to ¥8.52 trillion (US$73.81 billion), Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday (Feb 17), above a median market forecast for a 37.1 per cent increase.

That greatly outstripped a 9.6 per cent rise in exports in the year to January, bringing the trade balance to a deficit of ¥2.19 trillion, its biggest in a single month since January 2014.

That was much bigger than the median estimate for a ¥1.61 trillion yen shortfall.

"Exports tend to go down in January due to seasonal factors as factory operation rates are usually low due to New Year holidays," said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

"So it's easy for the trade balance to go in the red in the month, but the deficit was still large, even when taking that into account."