Japan upgrades economic view for first time in 17 months in Dec report

TOKYO: Japan raised its overall economic assessment for the first time in 17 months in December as consumers and companies turned more optimistic about the outlook given the falling COVID-19 cases at home.

Authorities raised their views on private consumption and business conditions, with the services sector underpinned by easing coronavirus restrictions, but flagged ongoing risks from supply constraints and raw material prices.

The world's third-largest economy shrank slightly faster than initially reported in the third quarter. But economists expect a rebound in the final quarter of 2021 after pandemic curbs were lifted by the end of September.

"The economy is picking up as severe conditions due to the coronavirus are gradually easing," the government said in its December economic report on Tuesday (Dec 21).

But the government said it was necessary to "closely monitor" any risk from coronavirus variants such as Omicron on economies and financial markets.

Authorities raised their view on private consumption for the second month running.

"We upgraded our consumption assessment given the further recovery in services ranging from restaurants to entertainment and other sectors, as well as the rebound in car (sales) amid eased supply constraints," a government official told reporters before the cabinet approved the report.