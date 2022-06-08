Japan upgrades Q1 GDP to smaller contraction

TOKYO : Japan's economy shrank slightly less than initially reported in the first quarter, as private consumption remained resilient in the face of resurgent COVID-19 infections, offsetting a drop in capital spending.

The slower contraction is welcome news for policymakers worried about the world's third-largest economy's recovery this quarter amid pressures from higher energy and raw material prices, a weak yen and persistent supply disruptions.

Revised gross domestic product (GDP) data released by the Cabinet Office on Wednesday showed Japan's economy shrank an annualised 0.5 per cent in January-March. That was a smaller drop than the preliminary reading of a 1.0 per cent fall released last month.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP lost 0.1 per cent, beating the median market expectations for a 0.3 per cent drop.

Private consumption, which makes up more than a half of Japan's GDP, increased 0.1 per cent in the first quarter from the previous three months, revised up from an initially-estimated flat reading. That helped offset a 0.7 per cent fall in capital spending.

Domestic demand as a whole contributed 0.3 of a percentage point to revised GDP figures, while net exports took off 0.4 of a percentage point.

The GDP upgrade follows data on Tuesday showing household spending posted a larger-than-expected decline in April, as the yen's sharp decline and surging commodity prices pushed up retail costs.

Economists polled by Reuters last month forecast strong annualised growth of 4.5 per cent this quarter. A majority of respondents said they expected growth will be strong enough for the economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

