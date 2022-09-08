Japan upgrades Q2 GDP as easing COVID-19 curbs lift spending

TOKYO: Japan's economy grew more than initially reported in the second quarter, as the lifting of local COVID-19 restrictions boosted consumer and business spending.

That meant Japan saw its economy grow for a third quarter in the April-June period, even as worries about a slate of issues such as a global slowdown and high energy prices cloud the outlook.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's third-largest economy expanded an annualised 3.5 per cent in the second quarter, stronger than the preliminary estimate of annualised 2.2 per cent growth, government data showed on Thursday (Aug 8).

The reading, which was better than a median market forecast for a 2.9 per cent gain, equals a real quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.9 per cent from the prior quarter.

It suggested domestic demand staged a modest rebound after the government removed pandemic-related curbs on economic activity at the end of the first quarter.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the country's GDP, grew 1.2 per cent, the data showed, revised up from an initial estimate of a 1.1 per cent increase.