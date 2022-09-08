Japan's Q2 GDP revised up to 3.5% annualised expansion

TOKYO : Japan's economy grew an annualised 3.5 per cent in the second quarter, better than the initial estimate of a 2.2 per cent expansion, revised government data showed on Thursday, supported by solid private consumption and business spending.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 2.9 per cent gain in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP advanced 0.9 per cent, compared with the initial 0.5 per cent reading and a median forecast for a 0.7 per cent rise.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html