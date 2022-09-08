Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's Q2 GDP revised up to 3.5% annualised expansion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's Q2 GDP revised up to 3.5% annualised expansion

Japan's Q2 GDP revised up to 3.5% annualised expansion

A cargo ship and containers are seen at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Sep 2022 08:10AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 08:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's economy grew an annualised 3.5 per cent in the second quarter, better than the initial estimate of a 2.2 per cent expansion, revised government data showed on Thursday, supported by solid private consumption and business spending.

The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office compared with economists' median forecast for a 2.9 per cent gain in a Reuters poll.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP advanced 0.9 per cent, compared with the initial 0.5 per cent reading and a median forecast for a 0.7 per cent rise.

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.