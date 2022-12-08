Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan upgrades Q3 GDP as global recession, COVID risks linger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan upgrades Q3 GDP as global recession, COVID risks linger

Japan upgrades Q3 GDP as global recession, COVID risks linger

FILE PHOTO: Heavy machines are seen at a construction site in Tokyo, Japan June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

08 Dec 2022 07:56AM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 08:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's economy shrank less than initially estimated in the third quarter, bolstering the view that the world's number-three economy is slowly recovering from COVID-19 doldrums even as its major export markets show further signs of weakening.

The revised 0.8 per cent annualised quarterly contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) released by the Cabinet Office on Thursday compared with economists' median forecast for a 1.1 per cent annualised decline in a Reuters poll and an early official estimate of a contraction of 1.2 per cent.

The result compared with a 4.5 per cent annualised quarterly gain in the previous quarter.

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrank in the third quarter as global recession risks, China's faltering economy, a weak yen and higher import costs hurt consumption and businesses.

The economy may rebound in the current quarter due to easing of supply restrictions on microchips and cars, and lifting of COVID-19 border controls, boosting tourism, some analysts say.

However, others are bracing for the global economy to tip into a recession next year, dealing a sharp blow to trade-reliant Asian exporters such as Japan.

Before annualising, third-quarter GDP was down 0.2 per cent on the previous quarter, compared with the initial contraction estimate of 0.3 per cent. Analysts had expected a similar decline to the earlier reading.

Among sectors, private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's GDP, and capital expenditure and exports served as main drivers of growth.

However, a weak yen and hefty import bills, which boost the cost of living, more than offset GDP growth contributors.

The BOJ's latest tankan report showed manufacturer' mood had worsened in the three months to September, as stubbornly high material costs clouded the outlook for the fragile economy.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.