Japan upgrades Q4 GDP to annualised 1.3% expansion

TOKYO, March 10 : Japan's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the October-December period from the previous quarter, revised gross domestic product (GDP) data showed on Tuesday.

The revised figure released by the Cabinet Office showed the economy expanded an annualised 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared with the initially estimated 0.2 per cent. Economists' median forecast was for a 1.2 per cent growth.

Without annualisation, GDP grew 0.3 per cent, matching the median forecast for a 0.3 per cent expansion and compared with the initial estimate of a 0.1 per cent rise.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of Japan's economy, increased 0.3 per cent, versus a 0.1 per cent uptick in the preliminary data.

Businesses' capital expenditure rose 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter, revised up from the initial estimate for a 0.2 per cent rise and compared with an estimated 1.1 per cent uptick.

External demand, or exports minus imports, was unchanged from the preliminary data of no contribution to GDP. Domestic demand contributed 0.3 per centage point, revised up from zero contribution.