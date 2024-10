WASHINGTON : Japan told its Group of 20 (G20) counterparts that authorities must be vigilant to excessive currency market volatility and spillovers from each member's macroeconomic policy, its finance minister Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.

"I told the G20 meeting that volatility remained high in the currency market," Kato told a news conference after attending the two-day meeting of G20 finance leaders held in Washington.