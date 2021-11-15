Japan, US agree to start talks on extra tariffs on steel, aluminium

TOKYO : Japan and United States have agreed to start discussions to solve the issue of additional U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan in a meeting between Japan's Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the Japanese ministry said on Monday.

No concrete resolution measures have been discussed, an official at the Japanese industry ministry told reporters after the meeting.

The United States said on Friday it will open talks with Japan that could lead to an easing of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a longstanding irritant in trade relations between the two allies.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)