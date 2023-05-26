Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan, US to issue statement on chip cooperation - Yomiuri
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan, US to issue statement on chip cooperation - Yomiuri

Japan, US to issue statement on chip cooperation - Yomiuri

FILE PHOTO: Nishimura Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), talks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan, April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou/File Photo

26 May 2023 07:18AM (Updated: 26 May 2023 07:31AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan and the United States are expected to issue a joint statement on semiconductor and advanced technology cooperation on Friday, the Yomiuri daily newspaper reported.

The development is the latest sign of efforts by the U.S. to woo its allies to join it in countering China in the areas of key technologies.

The statement would include a joint Japan-U.S. roadmap for the development of next-generation semiconductors as well as plans on cooperating on artificial intelligence and quantum technology, the newspaper said.

The two countries are set to issue the statement upon the meeting between Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and U.S. commerce secretary Gina Raimondo in Detroit, the Yomiuri reported.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.