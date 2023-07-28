Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan utilities Kansai, Chubu post record Q1 profits on lower fuel costs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan utilities Kansai, Chubu post record Q1 profits on lower fuel costs

Japan utilities Kansai, Chubu post record Q1 profits on lower fuel costs
FILE PHOTO: Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi nuclear power plant (from R-L) No.1, No. 2. No. 3 and No. 4 reactors are seen in Ohi, Fukui prefecture, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Japan utilities Kansai, Chubu post record Q1 profits on lower fuel costs
FILE PHOTO: Chubu Electric Power Co.'s Hamaoka Nuclear Power Station is seen from a beach in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo
28 Jul 2023 06:21PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japanese utilities Kansai Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co posted record first-quarter net profits on Friday as lower fuel prices helped them recover from last year's energy crisis hit.

Kansai Electric booked a record first-quarter net profit of 193.2 billion yen ($1.4 billion), recovering from a loss of 11.4 billion yen a year earlier, thanks to falling prices of fuels such as liquefied natural gas and coal.

Kansai Electric has also benefited from a higher utilisation ratio at its nuclear plants - now at 78.3 per cent versus 29.1 per cent a year earlier - as Japan is gradually returning nuclear power to its energy mix both for energy security and to lower emissions.

On Friday, Kansai Electric restarted the 49-year-old No.1 reactor at its Takahama nuclear power station in western Japan for the first time since early 2011, and the firm now has six reactors operating.

Following the restarts, Japan has 11 reactors online with a combined capacity of 10,782 megawatts.

Chubu Electric, a shareholder in Japan's top utility JERA, posted 202 billion yen net profit in its first quarter, up from 20.5 billion yen a year ago, and raised its full-year net profit guideline by 13 per cent to 260 billion yen on cheaper prices of fuels.

Kansai Electric kept its annual net profit forecast of a record 305 billion yen, citing uncertainty over prices of fuels going forward.

($1 = 139.3200 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.