TOKYO : Visitors to Japan dipped slightly in February but continued to show "robust recovery" following the government's relaxation of COVID-19 border control restrictions, the national tourism agency said on Wednesday.

The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure declined by 1 per cent to 1.47 million last month, from January's 1.49 million, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation release.

Arrivals were still down 43 per cent from February 2019 before the pandemic hit.