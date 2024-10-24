Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan warns against 'one-sided' currency moves as yen slides
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan warns against 'one-sided' currency moves as yen slides

Japan warns against 'one-sided' currency moves as yen slides

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a press conference at the finance ministry in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/ File Photo

24 Oct 2024 11:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato issued a warning against currency speculation on Wednesday, expressing concern over "one-sided, rapid" moves in the currency market that have been driving down the yen's value.

"It's important for currency rates to move stably. We are watching exchange-rate moves with heightened vigilance, including for any speculative moves," Kato told reporters after attending the first-day session of the Group of 20 finance leaders' gathering.

Kato said the G20 finance leaders did not discuss currency rate moves at Wednesday's meeting, and are unlikely to do so at the second-day session on Thursday.

The dollar climbed above 153 against the yen for the first time in nearly three months on Wednesday, as solid U.S. data diminished market expectations of aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Japan last conducted yen-buying intervention in late July to support its currency after it tumbled to a 38-year low below 161 per dollar.

While a weak yen gives exporters a boost, it has become a source of concern for policymakers by hurting households and retailers through a rise in the cost of importing raw material.

The Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy, and signals from Governor Kazuo Ueda that he will be in no rush to raise interest rates from current near-zero levels, are also perceived by markets as contributing factors to the yen's weakness.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement