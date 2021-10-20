Logo
Japan warns of need for stable currency as weak yen lifts input costs
Japan warns of need for stable currency as weak yen lifts input costs

Japan warns of need for stable currency as weak yen lifts input costs

FILE PHOTO: A Japan yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

20 Oct 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 11:46AM)
TOKYO : Japan will watch currency movements carefully as exchange rate stability was important, a top government official said on Wednesday, in a warning that followed the yen's slide to a four-year low against the dollar.

The dollar climbed as high as 114.585 yen for the first time since November 2017, reflecting rising U.S. long-term interest rates.

"Currency stability is extremely important, so we'll continue to watch market moves carefully," Yoshihiko Isozaki, the deputy chief cabinet secretary, told a news conference, when asked about the yen's fall.

But he declined to comment on specific levels.

Japanese policymakers typically favour a weak yen, as it gives exports a competitive advantage overseas.

But the yen's recent decline, coupled with rising energy and raw material costs, has heightened concern over higher costs of living for households and retailers still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

