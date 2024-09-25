Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan watchdog to recommend penalties on Nomura's brokerage unit for alleged market manipulation, Yomiuri reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan watchdog to recommend penalties on Nomura's brokerage unit for alleged market manipulation, Yomiuri reports

Japan watchdog to recommend penalties on Nomura's brokerage unit for alleged market manipulation, Yomiuri reports

FILE PHOTO: A Nomura logo is pictured at their office in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File photo

25 Sep 2024 01:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's securities watchdog is expected to recommend imposing tens of millions of yen in penalties on Nomura Holding's brokerage unit for alleged manipulation in the government bond futures market, the Yomiuri reported.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission will make the recommendation to the banking regulator, the Financial Services Agency, which hands out such punishments in Japan, the newspaper said in its report on Wednesday.

Nomura was not immediately available for a comment.

A dealer at Nomura, Japan largest brokerage firm, is suspected of manipulating the price of long-term government bond futures contracts in 2021 through a practice known as "spoofing", the Yomiuri said.

The trade involves illegally placing a large number of orders without intending to trade and then cancelling them, the Yomiuri said.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is targeting the company rather than the individual dealer as the dealer was a manager in Nomura's global markets division, which trades the company's own funds, the Yomiuri said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement