Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan wholesale inflation hits 13-year high, squeezing corporate profits
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan wholesale inflation hits 13-year high, squeezing corporate profits

Japan wholesale inflation hits 13-year high, squeezing corporate profits

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks are reflected in the mirror at a shopping mall in Tokyo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, August 19, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

12 Oct 2021 08:54AM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 10:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's wholesale inflation hit a 13-year high in September as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes.

Rising input costs are adding strain for manufacturers already hit by supply constraints and clouding the outlook for the world's third-largest economy, which relies on exports to cushion the blow from soft consumption, analysts say.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, surged 6.3per cent in September from a year earlier, Bank of Japan data showed on Tuesday, exceeding market forecasts for a 5.9per cent gain.

The increase accelerated from a revised 5.8per cent rise in August to its fastest pace since September 2008, the data showed.

"If rises in raw material costs accelerate, companies selling final goods prices will see profits squeezed. As Japan is a net importer of fuel, such cost-push inflation could hurt the economy," said Toru Suehiro, senior economist at Daiwa Securities.

Rising oil prices pushed up petroleum and coal costs by 32.4per cent in September, while prices of wood products spiked 48.3per cent.

An index gauging yen-based wholesale import prices surged a record 31.3per cent in September from a year earlier, suggesting a weak yen - usually a boon to the economy by lifting exports - could hurt growth by squeezing the bottom line for corporations.

"A double whammy of declining yen value and rising energy costs could be a huge blow to Japan's economy," said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities.

Still, analysts doubted whether the rise in wholesale prices would trigger a spike in Japan's consumer inflation, as seen in other economies.

"Most of the rise in wholesale prices will be absorbed by companies with the impact on consumers likely marginal, such as through higher gasoline costs," said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at Itochu Economic Research Institute.

Core consumer inflation was flat in August from the previous year, well short of the BOJ's 2per cent target, as weak household spending keeps firms from raising prices.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us