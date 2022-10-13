Logo
Business

Japan wholesale prices rise the most in 5 months, put squeeze on corp profits
Business

Japan wholesale prices rise the most in 5 months, put squeeze on corp profits

Japan wholesale prices rise the most in 5 months, put squeeze on corp profits

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chiba, Japan, May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

13 Oct 2022 09:02AM (Updated: 13 Oct 2022 10:08AM)
TOKYO -Japanese corporate goods prices grew the most in five months in September, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday, highlighting the squeeze on business profits from persistently strong wholesale inflation.

The 9.7 per cent year-on-year rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, was much bigger than a median market forecast for a 8.8 per cent increase, BOJ data showed.

It was the biggest annual increase since a 9.8 per cent rise registered in April, underlining the stiff margin pressure facing businesses as many of them struggle to pass on the costs to consumers.

A weak yen, which inflates the cost of imports, has exacerbated already high wholesale inflation from a global surge in commodity prices.

That combination has driven the index, at 116.3, to a record high since the survey began in 1960. Electricity bills for business and urban gas utility were the main contributors to the uptick in costs, reflecting rises in fuel costs for the second quarter.

The month-on-month input cost pressure also remained strong, with wholesale prices up 0.7 per cent in September from August, when it increased 0.4 per cent.

The yen-based import price index rose 48.0 per cent year-on-year in September, after a revised 43.2 in August and a revised 49.2 per cent in July, the data showed.

Japan's core consumer inflation hit 2.8 per cent in August, the fastest annual pace in 21 years, underscoring the rising cost of living with wage growth lagging far behind.

The nation's economy grew more than initially reported in the second quarter, as the lifting of local COVID-19 restrictions boosted consumer and business spending.

However, given the moderate consumer inflation rate compared with many other advanced nations, the central bank has vowed to keep interest rates ultra-low to revive a fragile economy, remaining an outlier in a global tide of monetary policy tightening.

Source: Reuters

