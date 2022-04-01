Logo
Japan will act appropriately on oil reserves release -industry minister
FILE PHOTO: Pumps are seen next to a petrol price board at a Showa Shell Sekiyu gas station in Tokyo, Japan, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
FILE PHOTO: Japan's new Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
01 Apr 2022 08:56AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 09:02AM)
TOKYO : Japan will act appropriately on oil reserves release while closely watching global developments, the industry minister said on Friday, ahead of a meeting by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries later in the day.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the largest release ever from the U.S. emergency oil reserve and challenged oil companies to drill more in an attempt to bring down gasoline prices that have soared during Russia's war with Ukraine.

"It is not clear whether the release will be done by the U.S. alone or the United States will make a proposal at the IEA meeting," Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

"In any case, we would like to act appropriately while keeping an eye on the international situation," he said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

