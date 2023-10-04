Logo
Business

Japan will take appropriate steps vs excessive yen moves: top FX diplomat Kanda
Business

Japan will take appropriate steps vs excessive yen moves: top FX diplomat Kanda

Japan will take appropriate steps vs excessive yen moves: top FX diplomat Kanda

FILE PHOTO: Japan's vice minister of finance for international affairs, Masato Kanda, poses for a photograph during an interview with Reuters at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo, Japan January 31, 2022. Picture taken January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

04 Oct 2023 07:32AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 07:44AM)
TOKYO :Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday authorities will take appropriate steps against excessive moves in the yen, without ruling out any options.

One-sided, big moves in the yen would be considered "excessive," said Kanda, who is Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, adding that he would not comment on whether Tokyo intervened in the exchange-rate market overnight to prop up the yen.

"Our stance against excessive move is unchanged," Kanda told reporters. He declined to comment on whether the overnight yen moves were excessive.

Kanda added that authorities were looking at various factors, including implied volatility, in determining whether yen moves were excessive.

After sliding below the psychologically important 150 mark, the yen strengthened sharply against the dollar overnight on Tuesday, leading some market participants to believe Tokyo had intervened to support the currency. The dollar stood at 149.100 yen in Asia on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

