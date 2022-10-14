Logo
Business

Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official
Japan would decide appropriately on any excess yen moves -ruling coalition party official

Coins and banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

14 Oct 2022 04:03PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2022 04:09PM)
TOKYO : Japan would decide appropriately on whether to intervene to stem any excess yen weakening, a senior lawmaker in the country's ruling coalition party said on Friday, as the Japanese currency slumped to a 32-year low against the dollar.

Keiichi Ishii, secretary general of Komeito party, an ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the comment hours after Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated the government's readiness to take "appropriate action" at the Group of 20 financial leaders' meeting in Washington.

The yen tumbled overnight to a 32-year low, driven by news that U.S. data showed consumer inflation at 8.2 per cent, bolstering views that the Federal Reserve would keep on raising rates for longer, further hitting the value of Japan's currency.

Ishii said that Japan needs to monitor the yen, which is at historically weak level, with a strong sense of urgency.

"Whether a weak yen or a strong yen, excess forex moves will have a very bad impact on the economy," Ishii told a news briefing.

Source: Reuters

