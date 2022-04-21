Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan explained yen's 'somewhat rapid' declines to G7: Finance Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan explained yen's 'somewhat rapid' declines to G7: Finance Minister

Japan explained yen's 'somewhat rapid' declines to G7: Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Olympics Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

21 Apr 2022 11:05AM (Updated: 21 Apr 2022 12:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan explained to its G7 counterparts the yen's recent "somewhat rapid" declines, finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday (Apr 21), underscoring Tokyo's growing alarm over the currency's sharp fall to a two-decade low against the dollar.

Suzuki did not comment on how the G7 finance leaders responded, saying only that the meeting in Washington, DC, focused on discussions over the global economy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine rather than exchange-rate moves.

In a statement issued after their meeting, the leaders said they were closely monitoring global financial markets that have been "volatile", but made no direct mention of exchange rates.

Suzuki said the G7 likely stuck to its agreement that markets ought to determine currency rates, that the group will closely coordinate on currency moves, and that excessive and disorderly exchange-rate moves would hurt growth.

"I believe the G7's basic thinking on exchange rates remains intact," Suzuki told a news conference after the meeting with finance leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies, held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund gatherings.

He added that rapid currency moves were undesirable, when asked about the yen's recent sharp falls.

The yen slightly extended losses from earlier in the day, falling to 128.63 yen per dollar just after the remarks, but was still off a 20-year low of 129.40 hit on Wednesday.

The currency has plunged against the dollar, with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) continuing to defend its ultra-low rate policy in contrast with heightening chances of aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Investors believe the yen has even further to fall, with most betting that even a government intervention wouldn't be enough to turn around the momentum.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who also attended the meeting, said excessive exchange-rate volatility could affect business activity.

"It's desirable for exchange rates to move stably, reflecting fundamentals," Kuroda said. "The BOJ will carefully watch how currency moves could affect Japan's economy and prices."

 

Source: Reuters/ta

Related Topics

Japan economy G7

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us