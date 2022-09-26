Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

McDonald's hikes prices in Japan on higher input costs, weaker yen

People walk past a McDonald's outlet along Shibuya Center Street in Tokyo, Japan. (File photo: iStock)

26 Sep 2022 10:34AM (Updated: 26 Sep 2022 10:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japan's McDonald's fast food restaurants will raise prices on about 60 per cent of offerings to customers, fuelled by rising input costs and exchange-rate fluctuations, the company said on Monday (Sep 26).

From Friday, the cost of the signature Big Mac hamburger will increase to 410 yen (US$2.85) from 390 yen, McDonald's Holding Company Japan said in a statement, reflecting increases of 10 to 30 yen on many items.

A Big Mac costs US$5.15 in the United States, according to the Economist magazine's index of prices worldwide.

Rising production costs and the yen's slide to a 24-year low has led spurred price increases by 60 per cent of major Japanese restaurants, according to a survey issued this month by Tokyo Shoko Research.

Separately, Mister Donut shops in Japan are to raise prices on most items by about 7.4 per cent from Nov 25, its parent company, Duskin Co, said.

Related:

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Japan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.