Japanese airline ANA plans belt-tightening before fare hikes - incoming CEO
Japanese airline ANA plans belt-tightening before fare hikes - incoming CEO

FILE PHOTO: All Nippon Airways (ANA) Holdings Inc. next President and CEO Koji Shibata attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

09 Mar 2022 07:12PM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 07:44PM)
TOKYO : Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings Inc will only raise airfares as a last resort to cover European route changes, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday, saying the company would push to cover increases through belt-tightening.

Koji Shibata, who is set to take over the helm of ANA Holdings, which operates Japan's largest airline, from April 1, also told Reuters in an interview that he didn't see a big immediate impact on earnings from the situation in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

Source: Reuters

