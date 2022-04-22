Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japanese airline ANA raises full-year loss estimate
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japanese airline ANA raises full-year loss estimate

Japanese airline ANA raises full-year loss estimate

FILE PHOTO: All Nippon Airways' (ANA) planes are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

22 Apr 2022 03:42PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 03:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc lifted on Friday its full-year operating loss estimate to 175 billion yen ($1.37 billion) from 125 billion yen previously because domestic and international revenue had failed to meet its expectations.

The airline, which ended its financial year on March 31, cited the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the fourth quarter, continued border restrictions and rising fuel costs among the factors affecting its estimate.

Rival Japan Airlines Co Ltd said last week it expected to report a wider full-year loss than its prior forecast for similar reasons.

In the third quarter, ANA had surprised the market with a small operating profit, its first since the start of the pandemic, as it benefited from cost cuts and record cargo revenue..

ANA said on Friday that international cargo revenue had remained strong during the fourth quarter.

($1 = 127.8200 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us