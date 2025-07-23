Logo
Logo

Business

Japanese automaker shares jump after Trump trade deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japanese automaker shares jump after Trump trade deal

Japanese automaker shares jump after Trump trade deal

FILE PHOTO: New vehicles from the Japanese auto maker Honda are seen at a parking lot in the Port of Richmond, as trade tensions escalate after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose a 25% tariff on goods from Japan and South Korea starting on August 1, at the bay of San Francisco, California, U.S., July 7, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

23 Jul 2025 09:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Shares of Japanese automakers surged on Wednesday, with Toyota gaining 11 per cent and Honda advancing 9 per cent after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had struck a trade deal with the Japan that includes a 15 per cent tariff.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal would include $550 billion of Japanese investments in the United States.

Trump did not specifically mention automakers in his tweet, but public broadcaster NHK said Japan and the United States had agreed to the 15 per cent tariff on autos, from an earlier planned 25 per cent.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement