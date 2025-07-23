Japanese automaker shares jump after Trump trade deal

TOKYO :Shares of Japanese automakers surged on Wednesday, with Toyota gaining 11 per cent and Honda advancing 9 per cent after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had struck a trade deal with the Japan that includes a 15 per cent tariff.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the deal would include $550 billion of Japanese investments in the United States.

Trump did not specifically mention automakers in his tweet, but public broadcaster NHK said Japan and the United States had agreed to the 15 per cent tariff on autos, from an earlier planned 25 per cent.