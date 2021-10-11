Logo
Business

Japanese automakers' China car sales tumble in September
Business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Honda Mortor is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
FILE PHOTO: A man is silhouetted at a show room of Nissan Motor Co. in Tokyo, Japan, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
11 Oct 2021 03:59PM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 03:58PM)
BEIJING : Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co Ltd, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp saw their sales in China tumble in September as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 121,448 vehicles in China last month, down 28per cent from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components.

Nissan said it sold 104,443 cars, down 26per cent, due to "external headwind including the ongoing pandemic, cross-industry material shortages, slowdowns, and increased competition."

Toyota said it sold 115,000 cars, down 36per cent.

Separately, U.S. automaker General Motors Co, which only reports quarterly China sales, said it sold over 623,000 in July through September, down 19per cent from the same period last year, "impacted by the ongoing global semiconductor supply chain disruption."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

