Business

Japanese budget carrier Peach cancels flights over aircraft delivery delays
Japanese budget carrier Peach cancels flights over aircraft delivery delays

FILE PHOTO: Passengers use Peach Aviation's check-in machines at New Tokyo international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
Japanese budget carrier Peach cancels flights over aircraft delivery delays
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbus is pictured on a flag at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
30 Nov 2022 01:41PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 02:10PM)
Japan's Peach Aviation, a low-cost arm of ANA Holdings, said it had cancelled 92 domestic flights between Dec 27 and Jan 13 as supply chain issues delay the delivery of new aircraft.

Peach has an all-Airbus fleet of narrowbody planes.

The announcement on Peach's website dated Tuesday came hours after Reuters reported Airbus was preparing the ground for further delays to planned delivery dates of some medium-haul planes in 2023, even as it races to meet 2022 targets in the face of supply chain and labour problems.

Airbus will have a clearer picture of 2022 deliveries by the end of November, but the supply chain environment "remains very complex", Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

