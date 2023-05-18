Logo
Business

Japanese businesses pledge UK investment ahead of Sunak meeting
Business

Japanese businesses pledge UK investment ahead of Sunak meeting

Japanese businesses pledge UK investment ahead of Sunak meeting

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Marubeni Corp is seen at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

18 May 2023 02:11PM
LONDON : Japanese businesses have committed to invest almost 18 billion pounds ($23 billion) in Britain ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, including funding for offshore wind power and other clean energy projects.

Sunak is in Japan for a Group of Seven leaders' summit and will meet business leaders as Britain prepares to join a trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia.

In a statement, Sunak's government said companies attending the summit such as Marubeni Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries had pledged to invest in Britain.

It said Marubeni, a Japanese trading house, had announced its intention to sign an agreement with the government which envisaged approximately 10 billion pounds of investment in Britain with partners over the next 10 years.

Other firms planned to invest in property, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Source: Reuters

