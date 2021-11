BEIJING : Japanese automakers Honda Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp's sales in China tumbled again in October as a microchip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market.

Honda said it sold 148,377 vehicles in China last month, down 18per cent from a year earlier, while Nissan said it sold 113,876 cars, down 22per cent.

Toyota said it sold 142,000 cars in China last month, down 19per cent.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by David Goodman)