More than 700 Japanese exporters hit by China's seafood ban: Reports

TOKYO: More than 700 Japanese food exporters are affected by China's suspension of seafood imports from Japan after the release of water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, a report by market research firm Teikoku Databank said on Friday.

According to the Tokyo-based Teikoku Databank, 727 Japanese companies currently export food products to China, accounting for about 8 per cent of all Japanese firms shipping goods to China.

The report also said 316 Japanese firms export foods to Hong Kong, which announced its own ban on Japanese seafood imports from 10 regions following the Fukushima water release.