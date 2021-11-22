Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japanese court puts Kansai's H2O Retailing merger on hold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japanese court puts Kansai's H2O Retailing merger on hold

22 Nov 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 04:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : A Japanese district court on Monday granted an injunction against Kansai Super Market Ltd's planned merger with H2O Retailing Corp.

Supermarket operator OK Corp, which was also interested in buying Kansai Super Market, had sought the injunction over alleged irregularities with Kansai Super Market's vote counting process at the shareholder meeting that approved the deal.

OK Corp released a statement welcoming the court's decision.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Sakura Murakami; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us