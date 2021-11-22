Japanese court puts Kansai's H2O Retailing merger on hold

TOKYO : A Japanese district court on Monday granted an injunction against Kansai Super Market Ltd's planned merger with H2O Retailing Corp.

Supermarket operator OK Corp, which was also interested in buying Kansai Super Market, had sought the injunction over alleged irregularities with Kansai Super Market's vote counting process at the shareholder meeting that approved the deal.

OK Corp released a statement welcoming the court's decision.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Sakura Murakami; Editing by David Goodman)