Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japanese investors flock to foreign stocks as banking fears ease
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japanese investors flock to foreign stocks as banking fears ease

Japanese investors flock to foreign stocks as banking fears ease

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

06 Apr 2023 03:59PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 03:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japanese investors heavily bought foreign equities last week, buoyed by easing concerns about banking sector troubles and hopes that the Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle.

They purchased 390.3 billion yen ($2.97 billion) worth of foreign equities, marking the biggest weekly net buying in eleven weeks, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

GRAPHIC: Japanese investments in stocks abroad , https://www.reuters.com/graphics/JAPAN-FLOWS/JAPAN-FLOWS/zjpqjnljdvx/chart.png

The MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe surged 3.5 per cent last week, the most since mid-November 2022, as market worries about the banking system ebbed following a U.S. regulator-backed sale of failed lender Silicon Valley Bank's assets.

Meanwhile, Japanese investors exited a net 486.1 billion yen worth of overseas bonds last week after three weeks of net buying in a row.

GRAPHIC: Japanese investments in overseas debt securities Japanese investments in overseas debt securities, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/JAPAN-FLOWS/JAPAN-FLOWS/akveqelqqvr/chart.png

On the other hand, foreign investors withdrew a net 414.96 billion yen from Japanese equities in their third straight week of net selling last week, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold 422.02 billion yen worth of derivatives but purchased 7.06 billion yen worth of cash equities.

GRAPHIC: Foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures Foreign flows into Japanese stocks & futures, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/JAPAN-FLOWS/JAPAN-FLOWS/akpeqelaqpr/chart.png

Meanwhile, foreigners sold a net 1.75 trillion yen worth of Japanese bonds last week in the second consecutive week of net selling.

They withdrew 2.7 trillion yen out of short-term bonds, but bought 944.1 billion yen worth of long-term bonds.

GRAPHIC: Foreign flows into Japanese debt securities Foreign flows into Japanese debt securities, https://www.reuters.com/graphics/JAPAN-FLOWS/JAPAN-FLOWS/dwpkdkmalvm/chart.png

($1 = 131.3000 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.