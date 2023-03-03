Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japanese investors turn net sellers of overseas bonds on US rate worries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japanese investors turn net sellers of overseas bonds on US rate worries

03 Mar 2023 02:33AM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 02:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japanese investors turned net sellers of foreign bonds last week, after three weeks of buying, as US bonds fell on concerns over further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

They sold a net ¥332.6 billion (US$2.43 billion) worth of overseas bonds last week, marking their first weekly net selling since Jan 27. They disposed of a net ¥228.8 billion worth of long-term and ¥103.8 billion worth of short-term foreign debt securities.

Last week's data showing robust US business activity and hawkish views from Fed officials stirred worries that U interest rates would stay longer for more than expected.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, jumped 38.5 basis points last week, the biggest increase in four weeks.

"Japanese investors - and global investors too actually - have been caught off guard by the stronger US data and resulting Fed hawkishness," said Naka Matsuzawa, a strategist at Nomura in Tokyo.

Japanese investors were heavy sellers of foreign bonds last year due to the sharp decline in bond prices, and as hedging costs were more expensive.

Japan's 10-year government yields were at 0.5 per cent on Thursday - the upper limit of the central bank’s policy band, which was widened to 0.5 per cent from 0.25 per cent in December.

Some market participants bet the Bank of Japan will raise the cap further or even abandon the yield-curve control policy, and such step would prompt further selling in foreign bonds, and inflows into domestic bonds.

"The hedging cost is still high, and that's shown in the inverted yield curve. So the long-term holders like lifers still have to stay away from foreign bond investment right now," said Nomura's Matsuzawa. Data showed that Japanese investors also disposed of ¥440.4 billion worth of foreign equities, marking their fifth straight week of net selling.

Meanwhile, foreign investors exited ¥225.2 billion worth of Japanese bonds after 2.7 trillion worth of net purchases in the previous week. They drew ¥208.9 billion out of long-term and ¥16.3 billion out of short-term bonds.

Japanese equities saw a marginal ¥520 million worth of foreign selling after obtaining cross-border inflows for five weeks in a row.

Foreigners sold ¥226.36 billion in cash equities but pulled in ¥225.84 billion worth of derivatives.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.