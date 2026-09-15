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Japanese land prices rise for a fifth year
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Japanese land prices rise for a fifth year

Japanese land prices rise for a fifth year

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Tower is seen from the 52nd floor of 'Azabudai Hills Mori JP Tower' in this photo taken by Kyodo on August 8, 2023. Kyodo via REUTERS/ File Photo

15 Sep 2026 04:15PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2026 04:21PM)
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TOKYO, Sept 15 : Japanese land prices rose 1.5 per cent in the year to July 1, marking a fifth straight year of gains and maintaining the strongest pace of growth since the aftermath of the country's asset-price bubble more than three decades ago, data showed on Tuesday.

While the Bank of Japan has said it sees little sign of overheating in asset prices, the survey will likely be among factors it will scrutinise in determining how swiftly it should dial back stimulus and raise still-low interest rates.

The increase matched last year's rise, which was the largest since a 3.1 per cent gain in 1991, when property prices and the economy were beginning to lose steam after years of red-hot growth.

The data suggests Japan's land market remains supported by a gradual economic recovery, with residential and commercial property prices continuing to rise across much of the country.

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Average land prices across the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya metropolitan areas rose 4.4 per cent from a year earlier, up 0.1 per centage point from the previous year, the data showed.

Tourist destinations continued to benefit from a surge in inbound visitors. Hakuba, located in Nagano Prefecture, saw commercial land prices jump 35.6 per cent reflecting strong demand in the popular alpine tourist destination.

Source: Reuters
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