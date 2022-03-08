Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japanese prosecutors investigating SMBC Nikko after management arrests - Asahi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japanese prosecutors investigating SMBC Nikko after management arrests - Asahi

Japanese prosecutors investigating SMBC Nikko after management arrests - Asahi

FILE PHOTO: SMBC Nikko Securities' logo is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

08 Mar 2022 08:07AM (Updated: 08 Mar 2022 08:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Tokyo prosecutors are investigating SMBC Nikko Securities Inc following the arrest of four executives on accusations of market manipulation, the Asahi Newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The prosecutors are trying to determine if there is a case against SMBC Nikko's management for faulty supervision. Four executives, including a senior managing executive officer, were arrested on Friday.

The securities company is the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

A spokesperson for SMBC Nikko did not have an immediate comment on the story but referred to comments made by the firm's chief executive on the weekend.

SMBC Nikko said on Saturday it had set up an investigation committee following the arrests. At issue are "block offers", after-hours transactions SMBC Nikko conducted for investors selling stocks of five companies in large volumes.

SMBC Nikko CEO Yuichiro Kondo said at press briefing then the brokerage has suspended block offer transactions, which account for about 5per cent of its annual trading revenue.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us