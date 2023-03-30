Japanese regulator fines utilities $754.7 million for forming cartel

TOKYO : Japan's antitrust watchdog said on Thursday that it has ordered three utilities to pay a total of more than 100 billion yen ($754.66 million) fine for violating anti-monopoly laws.

Among the three, Chugoku Electric Power Co was hitwith the biggest fine of 70.7 billion yen.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission also ordered Chubu Electric Power Co to pay a 27.6 billion yen fine, while Kyushu Electric Power Co was ordered to pay 2.7 billion yen.

Regulators had investigated the companies foranti-competitive behaviour and concluded that they had formed acartel.

($1 = 132.5100 yen)