Japanese trading houses lift profit outlooks as commodity prices rise

TOKYO : Japan's Mitsui & Co, Mitsubishi Corp and Itochu Corp on Thursday each lifted their annual profit estimates to above 800 billion yen ($7 billion), thanks to higher commodity and energy prices.

The three trading houses, in addition to Marubeni Corp, raised net profit forecasts for the financial year ending on March 31 to record levels, after similar upgrades three months ago, helped by a recovery in global economic activity from the pandemic-stifled levels of 2020.

Japanese trading houses, just like their global rivals, have benefited from sharp climbs in the prices of key natural resources from copper and coal to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"Higher income from iron ore and China's ferroalloys business, as well as elevated coking coal prices were behind the upward revision," Mitsui Chief Financial Officer Takakazu Uchida said. "Stronger oil and gas prices and robust performance of LNG trading also helped."

Mitsui raised its net profit forecast for the financial year to March 31 by 17per cent to 840 billion yen, Mitsubishi's guidance climbed 11per cent to 820 billion yen and Itochu's rose by 9per cent to 820 billion yen. Marubeni, a smaller peer, upped its forecast by 14per cent to 400 billion yen.

For the April-December period, net profit rose from a year earlier by 281per cent at Mitsubishi, 218per cent at Mitsui, 86per cent at Itochu and 102per cent at Marubeni.

Reflecting tight global supply, an average price of coking coal in April-December soared 91per cent from the same period a year earlier, iron ore climbed 72per cent and copper rose 50per cent.

Energy markets also rallied, with an average price of Asia's spot LNG jumping 376per cent, thermal coal surging 164per cent and Brent crude oil increasing 82per cent.

"We were able to take advantage of a tailwind in resource prices," Mitsubishi CFO Kazuyuki Masu said, adding its salmon and trout farming and automobile sales were also buoyant.

Despite rosy results and predictions, shares in Mitsubishi, Itochu and Mitsui ended lower on Thursday after the announcements, falling between 0.7per cent-2.7per cent.

Only Marubeni shares gained 1.1per cent, outperforming the broader benchmark Nikkei 225 which fell 1.1per cent.

($1 = 114.6800 yen)

