Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's 2022 farm exports rise to a record for 10th-straight year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's 2022 farm exports rise to a record for 10th-straight year

Japan's 2022 farm exports rise to a record for 10th-straight year

FILE PHOTO: Workers make tortillas at Delicious Cook & Co's food factory in Narashino, Japan, April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

03 Feb 2023 07:10PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2023 07:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The value of Japan's agricultural and seafood exports rose 14.3 per cent in 2022 from a year earlier to 1.41 trillion yen ($11 billion), setting a record for the 10th consecutive year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said on Friday.

Exports grew as demand for dining out, which had fallen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has recovered in many countries. Demand from local retail shops and e-commerce has also remained strong, the ministry said, adding the weaker yen against the U.S. dollar also lent support.

Exports of agricultural products increased by 10.3 per cent year-on-year to 887 billion yen, while marine products rose by 28.5 per cent to 387.3 billion yen. Forest products climbed by 11.9 per cent to 63.8 billion yen.

Big gainers were marine products such as scallops to China and the United States, alcoholic beverages, including whiskey and Japanese sake to China, fruits and vegetables to Hong Kong and Taiwan, and milk and dairy products to Vietnam.

But exports to Europe and the United States were affected by a slowdown in consumption due to rising inflation in the second half of the year, the ministry said.

Leveraging the global boom in Japanese food, Japan is seeking to achieve its goal of boosting exports to 2 trillion yen ahead of its 2025 schedule, according to an official at the ministry.

($1 = 128.6200 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.