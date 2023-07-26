Logo
Business

Japan's Advantest sees AI demand aiding chip testing recovery
Business

Japan's Advantest sees AI demand aiding chip testing recovery

Japan's Advantest sees AI demand aiding chip testing recovery

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Jul 2023 04:39PM (Updated: 26 Jul 2023 05:50PM)
TOKYO :Japan's Advantest Corp said on Wednesday it sees the use of high-end semiconductors for generative artificial intelligence applications feeding into a recovery in demand for its chip testing machines.

Advantest, a dominant player in chip testing equipment with U.S. peer Teradyne Inc, said it expects the market to contract this year due to customers holding excess inventory.

The company's operating profit fell 68 per cent to 14.3 billion yen ($101.8 million) in the April-June quarter. It highlighted weakness in the smartphone market and a slowdown in investment in data centres but expects a recovery next year.

"Despite the fall this year I believe we will eventually face a growth curve," Advantest CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida told an earnings briefing.

Advantest shares closed down 1.7 per cent ahead of earnings and have more than doubled in value since the start of the year.

($1 = 140.4300 yen)

Source: Reuters

