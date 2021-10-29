Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's ANA forecasts US$880 million annual net loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's ANA forecasts US$880 million annual net loss

Japan's ANA forecasts US$880 million annual net loss

The airline said it now expects to see a net loss of 100 billion yen ($880 million) for the year to March

29 Oct 2021 08:19PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 08:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO: Japanese airline ANA on Friday (Oct 29) forecast an annual net loss and said it would eliminate 9,000 jobs, with travel demand slow to recover as the pandemic drags on.

The firm said it now expects to see a net loss of 100 billion yen (US$880 million) for the year to March, instead of an earlier projection for a profit of 3.5 billion yen.

"While international cargo demand was strong, reduced passenger demand continued globally during the first half of the fiscal year due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the spread of new variants," it said in a statement.

"Domestic passenger demand has now started to show signs of recovery in correlation with the decline in reported COVID-19 cases (but) a full-fledged recovery of demand is delayed compared to initial expectations."

The firm plans to reduce its total workforce by 9,000 to around 29,000 through a hiring freeze and natural attrition by March 2026.

"By becoming a smaller company, we will make it through the tunnel of the pandemic and be born again as a stronger group," AHA Holdings president Shinya Katanozaka said.

The company projected annual sales of 1.06 trillion yen, down from an earlier projection of 1.38 trillion yen.

For the six months to September, ANA Holdings logged a net loss of 98.8 billion yen.

Source: AFP/gs

Related Topics

aviation

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us