Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan's bank lobby head warns of hit to economy from rising yields
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan's bank lobby head warns of hit to economy from rising yields

Japan's bank lobby head warns of hit to economy from rising yields

FILE PHOTO: Japanese national flag is hoisted atop the headquarters of Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 06:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's banking lobby head Masahiko Kato warned on Thursday further rises in long-term interest rates could hurt the economy as he spoke in the wake of an increase in the 10-year bond yield to a new decade high.

In a regular news conference, Kato said the recent rise in long-term interest rates was unlikely to have a big impact on Japan's economy.

But if long-term rates see further sharp increases, "there's a chance economic activity could face downward pressure from rising interest payment for borrowing and a possible yen rebound that hurts exporters profits," said Kato, who is head of the Japanese Bankers Association.

Japanese government bond yields rose to new decade highs on Thursday, tracking gains in U.S. Treasury yields amid expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer.

The 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.830 per cent, its highest since July 2013 and approaching the 1.0 per cent hard cap set by the Bank of Japan in July.

The recent rise in the 10-year yield has heightened market expectations the BOJ could raise the cap again as early as its next policy-setting meeting on Oct. 30-31.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.